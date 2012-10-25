* Chile has lowest borrowing cost among emerging nations,
minister says
* Bonds could pave way for Chile firms to issue debt
* 10-yr bond issued at 2.38 yield, 30-yr at 3.7 pct
* Revenue destined for debt repayment, sovereign fund
* World No.1 copper producer a Wall Street darling
Oct 25 Chile placed $1.5 billion in
dollar-denominated bonds on international markets at historic
yields, giving the investor-darling the lowest borrowing cost of
any emerging country, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on
Thursday.
The 10-year tranche was placed at a 2.38 percent yield while
the 30-year tranche was placed at a 3.7 percent yield. Demand
for the bond was between six and seven times the amount offered,
according to Larrain.
Around $840 million garnered from the issue will go to repay
debt due in January while the rest is destined for a sovereign
fund abroad, thus avoiding pressuring the local peso
currency. He added that hasn't yet been decided to which fund
the revenue would go.
"The characteristics of this issue mean Chile today has the
lowest financing cost of its history, the lowest cost in Latin
America and the lowest financing cost among any emerging
country," the minister told reporters in Santiago by phone from
New York.
World No.1 copper producer Chile has long been a favorite
among international investors, thanks to the country's
market-friendly policy mix, robust economy and political
stability. The government's issue is also seen paving the way
for Chilean corporate issuers to tap debt markets.
Chile's yield compares with the 2.686 percent achieved by
Brazil when the South American giant sold $1.25 billion of
dollar-denominated 2023 bonds early last month.
Neighbor Bolivia returned to global credit markets for the
first time in nearly a century on Monday, selling $500 million
worth of 10-year bonds in a sign of investor confidence in South
America's poorest nation.
The sale comes as Chile's economic growth is expected to
ease to 4.8 percent next year, hampered by global turbulence and
down slightly from an upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for
2012, the government said earlier this month.
The 10 and 30-year bonds priced at 55 and 75 basis points
over U.S. Treasuries, respectively.
"Chile's sovereign ratings are supported by years of prudent
fiscal management, an effective and credible monetary regime
anchored by a freely floating currency, and an economic model
based on competitive markets," said Fitch in a report on the
bonds, which it rated 'A+'.
"These strengths counterbalance high commodity dependence,
low per capita income and human development indicators that are
weaker than 'A' category peers."
Chile last year placed a $1 billion bond in New York, which
Larrain said at the time boasted the lowest-ever coupon paid by
a Latin American issuer.
Chile's benchmark overnight interest rate has stayed on hold
at 5 percent since a cut in January largely because the small,
export-dependent country has shown better-than-expected
resilience to slowing global demand.
The local peso has strengthened nearly 8 percent this year,
sparking market speculation over a potential intervention,
though central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said earlier on
Thursday it was not the moment for an intervention.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, and JPMorgan were
mandated as bookrunners for the Chilean bond, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service, said.