BRIEF-Citrix working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report
* Citrix is working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile is gauging investor interest on a new benchmark dollar bond in the very low 100bp area over US Treasuries, one of the banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.
Bookrunners Citi, HSBC and Santander expect to price the bond, maturing in March 2025, later today.
The sovereign, rated Aa3 by Moody's, AA- by S&P and A+ by Fitch, has also set final guidance of mid-swaps plus 75-80bp on a January 2025 euro-denominated benchmark-sized deal. It is expected to price within that range via the same bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Citrix is working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report Further company coverage:
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition