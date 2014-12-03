SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile placed an 800 million euro bond on Wednesday that was oversubscribed by nearly four times, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said.

Yield was 1.745 percent, a historic low for the South American country.

The deal is being marketed in conjunction with a U.S. dollar-denominated offering, which Arenas said should be placed "in the coming hours".

The sovereign has issued initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus very low 100s on the U.S. dollar deal. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by James Dalgleish)