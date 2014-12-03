BRIEF-Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas
* Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas
SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile placed an 800 million euro bond on Wednesday that was oversubscribed by nearly four times, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said.
Yield was 1.745 percent, a historic low for the South American country.
The deal is being marketed in conjunction with a U.S. dollar-denominated offering, which Arenas said should be placed "in the coming hours".
The sovereign has issued initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus very low 100s on the U.S. dollar deal. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar was steady on Monday, recovering after Friday's losses despite a robust U.S. jobs report, as investors looked to this week's Federal Reserve's policy meeting in which it is expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point.