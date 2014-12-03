(Adds finance minister's comments, background)

SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile placed an 800 million euro bond on Wednesday that was oversubscribed by nearly four times and is planning to issue another U.S. dollar-denominated offering later in the day, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said.

Yield was 1.745 percent for the 10-year bond, a historic low for the South American country, and demand from the 169 investors that subscribed to it was nearly 3.0 billion euros.

"The results we got in the issue again confirm the confidence international markets have in Chile's economy, its stability," Arenas said from New York in a video conference call.

Support for Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and her administration has fallen significantly in recent months, as voters worry about the economy and lose faith in her reform drive, two opinion polls showed on Wednesday.

Chile's first euro-denominated bond since 2002 is being marketed in conjunction with a U.S. dollar-denominated offering that should be placed "in the coming hours," Arenas said from New York in a video conference call.

The sovereign has issued initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus very low 100s on the U.S. dollar deal. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish, Bernard Orr)