(Recasts, adds detail on U.S. bond, background, finance
minister comments)
SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile raised $2 billion via a
double bond placement on Wednesday, which Finance Minister
Alberto Arenas said was the country's biggest sovereign issue
since it returned to democracy and international debt markets in
1990.
The South American country placed an 800 million euro bond,
followed by a $1 billion U.S. dollar-denominated bond. Both were
oversubscribed by between three and four times, said Arenas.
"The results we got in the issue again confirm the
confidence international markets have in Chile's economy, its
stability," Arenas said from New York in a video conference
call.
The dollar portion of the trade priced at a spread of 90
basis points over U.S. Treasuries. Final terms on the euro
tranche roughly translate into a spread of around 123 basis
points over U.S. Treasuries, according to bankers cited by IFR,
meaning that Chile ended up paying a premium to tap the euro
market.
Chile's sovereign dollar bond yield spreads trade at around
159 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, among the narrowest in
emerging markets.
The cash raised in Wednesday's issue will primarily be used
to capitalize state copper firm Codelco, the
government said.
Chile announced in August that it planned to give Codelco,
the world's biggest copper producer, around $3 billion via
treasury-issued debt and around $1 billion from returned
profits.
Codelco, which also issues its own debt, needs to spend
around $23 billion through 2018 to upgrade its aging deposits
and counteract falling ore grades.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Rosalba O'Brien and Anthony
Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish, Bernard Orr and Lisa
Shumaker)