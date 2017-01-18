By Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on Chile's new local currency bond expected to price later on Wednesday, a tap of an existing bond that priced last year. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE Ps TBD 2021 3.85% area 3.75%-3.80% Bookrunners: BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)