UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile announced on Thursday a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due February 28 2021, with pricing set as early as January 18.
The new bond is a tap of a local instrument that priced last year and will be sold in a Euroclearable format to foreign investors, a source familiar with the deal told IFR.
The security carries a 4.5% annual coupon, accruing from the issuance date of September 1 2016. The deal is governed by Chilean law and is listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange.
Bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. Local currency ratings are Aa3/AA/AA-.
The bond is being led by BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. The country's local currency ratings are Aa3/AA/AA-. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Royal Bank of Canada wants to spend at least 40 percent of its overall technology budget on innovation, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, rather than maintaining old systems, its CEO said.