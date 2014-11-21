BRIEF-First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential bond sale in US dollars and/or euros, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, has appointed Citigroup, HSBC and Santander to arrange meetings in Europe and the US.
The European leg of the roadshow will take place in Amsterdam and Paris on November 26, Frankfurt and Munich on November 27 and London on November 28.
In the US, the sovereign will meet investors in Boston on December 1 and New York on December 2. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona