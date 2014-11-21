NEW YORK, Nov 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential bond sale in US dollars and/or euros, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, has appointed Citigroup, HSBC and Santander to arrange meetings in Europe and the US.

The European leg of the roadshow will take place in Amsterdam and Paris on November 26, Frankfurt and Munich on November 27 and London on November 28.

In the US, the sovereign will meet investors in Boston on December 1 and New York on December 2. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)