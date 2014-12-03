NEW YORK, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has raised USD1.06bn of new cash through the sale of a March 2025 bond that priced at a final spread of 90bp over US Treasuries.

The sale was part of a dual-currency offering which also included a EUR800m 10-year note priced earlier on Wednesday.

The dollar portion, which carries a coupon of 3.125%, priced at a reoffer of 99.466 to yield 3.185%.

Final terms came at the tight end of guidance of 95bp area (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of very low 100s released earlier on Wednesday.

Citigroup, HSBC and Santander were the bookrunners on the dual-tranche offering.

