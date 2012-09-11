LONDON, Sept 11 Chile plans to boost the participation of foreign investors in its local debt markets, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday, joining a number of emerging economies opening up their local markets in order to push down borrowing costs.

Larrain told a Chile investment conference that the ministry had prepared propsals to amend two articles of laws governing capital markets and would soon send them for approval to parliament.

He said that only 1 percent of Chilean local debt was in the hands of foreigners while in many other markets the figure was closer to 50 percent.

"We would like to significantly improve terms under which Chilean issuers can attract funds," Larrain said. "Attracting institutional investors is very important and foreign participation in Chilean fixed income is very low at less than 1 percent."

He said the low participation of foreigners in local markets was keeping yields relatively high, noting that Chilean government bonds issued in international markets carried yields more than 50 basis points lower than those that are locally traded.

Chile has issued international bonds denominated in peso though it also has dollar debt outstanding.

The government's proposals include amending tax treatment on capital gains, modifying withholding tax payment for non-residents and eliminating the current requirement to trade bonds only on the stock market, Larrain said, adding that over-the-counter trading would be made easier.

He also said there would be no obligation in future to issue corporate bonds at par.

The reforms are to affect the entire stock of Chilean government bonds and a large number of corporate bonds.

If implemented, Chile would join countries such as China and Russia which have previously run tightly-controlled markets but are now making domestically-issued debt more accessible to foreigners to increase demand and reduce financing costs. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Patrick Graham)