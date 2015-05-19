LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has started marketing a minimum 250m tap of its euro-denominated January 2025 bond at mid-swaps plus 65-70bp, according to a lead.

The sovereign has also announced initial price thoughts of 95bp area over mid-swaps for a new euro-denominated benchmark-sized 15-year bond.

Chile, which is rated Aa3/AA-/A+, will launch and price the bonds later today.

HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander GBM are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)