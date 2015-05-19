BRIEF-Unizo holdings subsidiaries to acquire properties
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has started marketing a minimum 250m tap of its euro-denominated January 2025 bond at mid-swaps plus 65-70bp, according to a lead.
The sovereign has also announced initial price thoughts of 95bp area over mid-swaps for a new euro-denominated benchmark-sized 15-year bond.
Chile, which is rated Aa3/AA-/A+, will launch and price the bonds later today.
HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander GBM are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: Government to release February infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchang