LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has set price
guidance of mid-swaps plus 80-85bp on a January 2025
euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead.
This compares to initial price thoughts released earlier on
Wednesday of mid-swaps plus 90bp area.
Lead banks Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will close the
order books for the deal at 1230GMT for non-US investors and
1330GMT for US investors.
The SEC-registered deal is expected to price on Wednesday.
Chile is also considering a concurrent long 10-year US
dollar-denominated deal.
Chile is rated Aa3 by Moody's, AA- by Standard & Poor's and
A+ by Fitch.
