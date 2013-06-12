SANTIAGO, June 12 BTG Pactual Group,
Brazil's largest independent investment bank, is looking at
buying stakes in Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian companies as it
seeks to expand in the booming region, Chief Executive Officer
André Esteves was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The Sao Paulo-based bank has about $70 billion available for
lending and investments, Esteves told Chilean daily Diario
Fianciero.
"We're ready to make investments in Chile, Peru and Colombia
in the short and medium term," he said.
Business-friendly policies, natural resource wealth and
robust economic growth have increasingly lured investors to
three South American nations.
BTG Pactual is weighing purchases of 20 percent to 30
percent stakes, Esteves said. "Most are companies that are
developing and growing very quickly, so they need capital to
keep growing," he said.
Since it was formed it 2009, BTG Pactual has been on a
deal-making frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Esteves strives to
turn it into the largest investment bank in emerging markets by
the end of the decade.
Esteves said the bank had identified some interesting
purchase targets in Chile, but that a year could go by before
any deal goes through. BTG Pactual bought Chilean brokerage
Celfin Capital in 2012.