SANTIAGO Oct 1 The Chilean government's 2013 budget bill will increase public spending by 4.8 percent, finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Monday.

The budget bill contemplates a structural fiscal deficit equal to 1.0 percent of gross domestic product and an effective deficit equal to 0.7 percent of GDP, the budget bill showed.

Conservative billionaire president Sebastian Pinera unveiled the bill on Sunday, as he is seen seeking to improve the right's social credentials before municipal elections in October and next year's presidential election.