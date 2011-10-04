* Inflation forecast at 2.9 pct in 2012

* Domestic demand seen increasing 5.5 percent next year

* Economy seen growing 6.5 pct this year, but moderating (Adds details on forecasts, budget bill)

By Antonio de la Jara

VALPARAISO, Chile, Oct 4 Chile's economy is seen growing 5.0 percent next year, in line with previous estimates, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said in a speech to detail the country's 2012 budget bill to Congress on Tuesday.

Inflation is seen at 2.9 percent next year, around the central bank's target, and domestic demand is seen increasing 5.5 percent, Larrain said.

The government has said it expects Chile's economy to expand around 6.5 percent this year, but sees growth moderating as high interest rates take effect and as global financial turmoil hits Chile, the world's top copper producer.

Goldman Sachs has trimmed its 2012 growth projection for Chile to 4.2 percent from a previous estimate of 5.4 percent amid an expected slowdown in global economic growth, it said in a note to investors on Monday.

Larrain said the peso CLP=CL is seen averaging 472 per U.S. dollar next year, far stronger than its current trading levels. The currency slipped to a 14-month intraday low on Tuesday to bid 533.70 per dollar, tracking plunging prices for top export copper CMCU3 and falling world bourses. Foreign bets against the peso are at their highest since July 2010, according to central bank data to Sept. 29. [ID:nN1E7921E0]

But the declining prices for copper, which have sunk around 30 percent since early August, do not put at risk the 2012 spending proposed in the government's budget bill, Larrain said last week. [ID:nS1E78T0X6]

President Sebastian Pinera last week unveiled the budget proposal, which would hike public spending by 5 percent to over $60 billion and bolster funds for education amid mounting student protests for better, free schooling. For more see [ID:nS1E78S1ZM].

The bill contemplates debt issues of up to $6.5 billion on local or international markets next year, down from up to $7.8 billion in 2011, according to a document published on the budget division's website. [ID:nN1E79104Q] (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Leslie Adler)