VALPARAISO, Chile Oct 4 Chile's economy is seen growing 5.0 percent next year, in line with previous estimates, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said in a speech to detail the country's 2012 budget bill to Congress on Tuesday.

Inflation is seen at 2.9 percent next year, around the central bank's target, and domestic demand is seen increasing 5.5 percent, Larrain said. The peso CLP=CL is seen averaging 472 per U.S. dollar next year, he added.

President Sebastian Pinera last week unveiled the budget proposal, which would hike public spending by 5 percent to over $60 billion and bolster funds for education amid mounting student protests for better, free schooling. For more see [ID:nS1E78S1ZM]. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by James Dalgleish)