BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile posted a fiscal surplus of 0.1 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the first half of 2014, the nation's budget office said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the budget office estimated Chile will post an effective fiscal deficit of 2.0 percent for 2014. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.