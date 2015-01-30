BRIEF-H&R REIT announces $100 mln senior unsecured debenture financing
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announces $100 mm senior unsecured debenture financing
(Corrects headline figure to 1.6, not 1.4)
SANTIAGO Jan 30 Chile posted a fiscal deficit of 1.6 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the full-year 2014, the nation's budget office said on Friday.
The top copper producer posted a fiscal deficit of 1.4 percent of estimated GDP for the fourth quarter, the government body added. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announces $100 mm senior unsecured debenture financing
RABAT, April 5 After six months of post-election deadlock, Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday named a new cabinet led by the main Islamist party which lost a key ministry in negotiations with rivals, the state news agency MAP said.
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)