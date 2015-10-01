(Adds finance minister comments, debt plan)

SANTIAGO Oct 1 The Chilean economy will not reach its previously stated goal of a structural budget deficit of zero by 2018 and achieving that will be in part down to the next administration, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes said on Thursday.

But Valdes, presenting his first budget to Congress, emphasized that the government was committed to gradually reducing the deficit and that it should improve by "somewhat more" than a quarter of a percentage point of gross domestic product annually.

A sharp slide in the price of copper, Chile's top export, has complicated the government's spending plans and the retreat from the deficit goal had been widely expected.

Achieving structural balance "is not going to depend only on this government," said Valdes.

"We are not going to achieve a balance in this administration and I suppose that has been clear for a while," he told journalists. Center-left President Michelle Bachelet began her four-year term in 2014.

A zero structural deficit would mean the government spending and expenditures would be in balance, once the impact of cyclical economic factors are stripped out.

On Wednesday evening, Bachelet delivered the main outlines of the 2016 budget, which will see spending growing 4.4 percent, with some 25 percent of that increase going towards pledged education reforms.

A significant part of the growth in spending was possible thanks to a law passed last year that increased the business tax burden, Valdes said on Thursday.

He added the 2016 budget would authorize the government to issue up to $9.5 billion in debt.

