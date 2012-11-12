Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SANTIAGO Nov 12 Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp has agreed to sell a controlling operating stake in Uruguay's hotel and casino Conrad to Chile's Enjoy for around $140 million.
Enjoy, which runs hotels and casinos in Chile and Argentina, said on Monday it will buy a 45 percent stake in Caesars Entertainment's Baluma unit and will pay for the acquisition with a planned capital increase.
Enjoy's shareholders approved a capital increase of 75.0 billion Chilean pesos, or $157 million.
Caesars Entertainment has also agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Enjoy via the subscription of shares offered in the planned capital increase.
"Enjoy expects this transaction to generate a positive impact on its financial situation due to improvements in the financial structure (and) the incorporation of a company with solid cash flow creation," the Chilean company said in a statement posted on the local regulator's website.
The Baluma unit, which operates in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, generated revenue of $157 million in 2011.
PARIS, Feb 17 France will evaluate the proposed sale of General Motors' Opel division to Peugeot maker PSA Group in close daily consultation with the German and British governments, Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue said on Friday.