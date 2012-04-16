SANTIAGO, April 16 Chile and Canada expanded their 15-year-old free trade agreement on Monday, which will include an amendment to give Canadian financial institutions preferential access to the Chilean market.

The expanded bilateral agreement aims to help financial institutions develop new markets in the banking, insurance and asset management sub sectors in Chile, the Canadian government said in a statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper thanked President Sebastian Pinera of Chile for support of Canada's bid to join trade talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the statement said.

"Canada's participation in the TPP negotiations would deepen trade relationships with many of our important commercial partners, including Chile," Harper said in the statement.

Canada, Mexico and Japan asked to join the negotiations for a free trade deal in the Asia Pacific region last November at a regional summit hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership talks currently include nine countries - the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei - that hope to reach an agreement by the end of the year. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and Leslie Adler)