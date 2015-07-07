SANTIAGO, July 7 Chile took a step forward in
decriminalizing the use of cannabis on Tuesday after the lower
house of Congress approved by a wide margin a bill that seeks to
change the law in the South American country.
Although socially conservative Chile is not following
Uruguay's lead on full legalization, it is considering
decriminalizing it for personal use and cultivation.
To loud cheers from the public gallery, the lower house
voted 68 votes in favor versus 39 against to push forward with
the reform in general terms.
As it stands, the bill would allow the possession of up to
10 grams (0.35 ounce) of cannabis and the growing of up to six
plants.
But it still has some way to go to become law. A health
committee will study the bill before the lower house votes again
on each of the specific elements. It then passes to the Senate.
Nonetheless, the vote was important, Communist lawmaker
Karol Cariola, who is part of President Michelle Bachelet's
leftist coalition, told reporters.
"It is a historic day for medicinal users who wish to stop
being persecuted and be able to access a medicine that they can
grow in their gardens," she said.
Santiago, Chile's capital, was the site of Latin America's
first medical marijuana farm earlier this year. The country
watched the experimental project with interest.
Surveys indicate that cannabis consumption is higher in
Chile than in the rest of the region, while support among
Chileans for drug legalization is increasing.
Since the repressive 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto
Pinochet, Chile has been considered one of Latin America's most
conservative countries.
With social attitudes changing, however, left-wing
governments have taken baby steps in recent years toward a more
liberal path, recently legalizing gay and lesbian civil unions,
for instance.
The changes have not been without controversy. A current
bill aimed at reforming Chile's abortion law, one of the
strictest in the world, has faced fierce opposition from both
the Catholic Church and politicians, including from within
Bachelet's own coalition.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)