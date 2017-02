SANTIAGO, April 11 Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP will invest more than $500 million in 2012, board President Roberto De Andraca told reporters on Wednesday.

In the short term, iron ore prices will probably remain near their first-quarter levels, De Andraca said. In the longer term, prices for iron ore are likely to near $100 per metric ton. (Reporting by Antonio De La Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)