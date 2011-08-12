* Second-quarter profit plummets, revenue nearly doubles

* High base of comparison caused Q2 pct drop, company says (Updates with details, background)

SANTIAGO Aug 12 Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP CAP.SN said on Friday its second-quarter profit plunged 61.4 percent to $138 million, due to a high basis of comparison and despite an increase in revenue.

The profit compared to a $357 million profit in the second quarter of 2010, when the company was boosted by a mine business merger with Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).

If the effect of the merger is not taken into account, CAP's second quarter profit rose 117 percent compared to the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

CAP's second quarter profit was slightly above the $128 million predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue rose 48 percent during the second quarter to $677 million, compared to $459 million during the same period a year earlier.

Earnings per share were $0.92 for the quarter, down from $2.39 during the April-June period in 2010.

CAP made a net profit of around $590 million in 2010 compared with a loss of $9.3 million the previous year.

Shares in CAP closed 1.18 percent weaker at 19,400 pesos each on Friday before results were announced, lagging well behind a 0.89 percent rise on Chile's blue chip IPSA .IPSA index.

CAP said in April it expected to produce 12 million tonnes of iron ore this year, and aims to more than triple output to around 40 million tonnes by 2018-2019.

It plans to invest $1 billion to boost production to 18 million tonnes by 2013, and estimates it could invest as much as $3 billion more by 2018.

($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexis Krell; Editing by Gunna Dickson)