SANTIAGO Jan 16 Demand for personal and
corporate credit grew in Chile during the last three months of
2012, while the availability of financing shrank for individuals
and construction and real-estate firms, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
A quarter of the banks surveyed in the central bank's
quarterly poll on bank credit saw more restrictive loan supply
conditions for real-estate firms, and 17 percent witnessed the
same situation for construction companies.
"The banks that were surveyed attributed these increased
restrictions on less favorable perspectives for the economic
outlook of the real-estate sector," the central bank said.
Regarding the availability of consumer and mortgage loans,
31 percent of banks said conditions had tightened in the October
to December period.
Despite the tighter credit supply conditions, 25 percent of
polled banks saw increased demand for loans although another 19
percent said demand conditions had weakened.
Demand for home loans grew during the last quarter of 2012,
according to 39 percent of the financial institutions surveyed.
"Increased demand for personal credit is explained by
clients' favorable salary and employment conditions," the
central bank said.
Thanks to robust domestic demand and investment, Chile's
small, export-dependent economy has mostly fared better than
expected despite slowing demand from top trade partner China and
fallout from the euro zone crisis.
The Andean country's economy is believed to have expanded
roughly 5.5 percent last year, according to government
projections.
A little under two-thirds of banks polled said demand for
credit from large companies grew. Just over a third of those
polled saw increased demand for loans from small and medium
sized companies.
Greater working capital requirements, investments in fixed
assets and the replacement of financing from other banks drove
corporate credit demand higher.
"In the specific case of large companies, the increased
demand for credit is also related to greater financing needs for
mergers and acquisitions," the monetary authority said.
Half of banks polled said real estate companies increased
their demand for credit, while 13 percent saw increased demand
on the part of construction firms.
Chile's two largest banks are Santander Chile and
Banco de Chile.
For the central bank's survey, see: here
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)