BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
SANTIAGO, Sept 7 Chilean Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on Friday there "exists worry" over the exchange rate but that conditions for currency intervention have not been met.
The Chilean peso has strengthened around 9 percent versus the U.S. dollar since the start of the year, sparking market speculation over potential intervention.
The central bank used a dollar-purchasing program last year, which lasted through December, to beat back the peso after it appreciated to its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years at 465.50 per dollar.
The peso was trading around 473.80 per dollar on Friday morning.
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
ROME, Feb 15 Italy will press ahead with plans to privatise state-controlled companies but the government will maintain a guiding role in their objective, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.