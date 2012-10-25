* Chilean peso has strengthened nearly 8 pct this year
* Cbank says reserves itself right to intervene
* Chile cbank president says peso strength a worry
SANTIAGO, Oct 25 The Chilean peso's strength
remains a worry but it isn't the moment to intervene in the
foreign exchange market to stem its appreciation, central bank
president Rodrigo Vergara said on Thursday.
The peso has strengthened nearly 8 percent this
year, sparking market speculation over a potential intervention.
"Yes, it's a worry. We reserve ourselves the right to
intervene if the situation deserves it, but if we haven't done
it yet it's because we don't think it's the moment at least for
now," Vergara told a business forum.
The central bank deployed a dollar-purchasing program last
year, which lasted through December, to curb peso strength after
it appreciated to its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years at
465.50 per dollar.
The peso was trading around 0.52 percent stronger at 478.50
per dollar on Thursday morning, buoyed by encouraging data from
Britain and China and the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
commitment to support growth. Vergara's comments didn't appear
to affect its movement.
Chile's peso has firmed as an attractive interest rate
differential compared with the developed world and high levels
of foreign investment have kept dollars flowing into Chile,
which is seen growing around 5 percent this year.
The central bank's benchmark interest rate is 5 percent,
compared with a U.S. overnight rate that is less than 0.25
percent, a gap that attracts capital to the South American
nation.