By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, Sept 7 Chilean Central Bank President
Rodrigo Vergara said on Friday that existing "worry" over the
strong Chilean peso did not yet warrant intervention in the
foreign exchange market.
The peso has strengthened around 9 percent versus
the U.S. dollar since the start of the year, sparking market
speculation over potential intervention to curb peso strength,
which exporters complain dulls their competitive edge globally.
"Naturally, there is worry over the topic of foreign
exchange," Vergara told reporters when asked about the peso's
strength.
"Conditions for an intervention are not met. Nevertheless
it's something we have to evaluate from moment to moment. It's
not something we can exclude."
The central bank deployed a dollar-purchasing program last
year, which lasted through December, to curb peso strength after
it appreciated to its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years at
465.50 per dollar.
The peso was trading around 0.36 percent stronger at 474.20
per dollar on Friday morning, buoyed as prices for Chile's top
export copper rose to their highest in nearly four months.
"The simple fact of not showing so much worry over the peso
gives it room to strengthen a little more," said Sergio Tricio,
head of research at Forex Chile in Santiago.
He said a weaker global dollar and firmer copper prices
could push the peso to strengthen further and even break
the 470 per dollar level.