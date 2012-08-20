SANTIAGO Aug 20 Chile's economic growth picked
up its pace in the second quarter versus the first quarter to a
seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent though the economy of the world
No.1 copper producer is expected to gradually slow, the central
bank said on Monday.
The economy expanded 5.5 percent as expected from a year
earlier, while domestic demand rose 7.1 percent in
the second quarter from a year prior, the bank added.
The economy had expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent
in the first quarter of the year compared with the last quarter
of 2011, the bank previously said.