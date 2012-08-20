SANTIAGO Aug 20 Chile's economic growth picked up its pace in the second quarter versus the first quarter to a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent though the economy of the world No.1 copper producer is expected to gradually slow, the central bank said on Monday.

The economy expanded 5.5 percent as expected from a year earlier, while domestic demand rose 7.1 percent in the second quarter from a year prior, the bank added.

The economy had expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in the first quarter of the year compared with the last quarter of 2011, the bank previously said.