SANTIAGO Nov 14 A "normalization" of global monetary conditions would be a positive and necessary step, and Chile is in a good position to deal with it, central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said in a presentation on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to eventually roll back its massive stimulus policy, though incoming chief Janet Yellen has signaled the measure would be needed for some time.

Open, export-dependent Chile's economy relies greatly on the health of the global economy and world demand for its key product copper. Emerging markets like Chile have also benefited from the Fed stimulus, which has pushed a flood of cheap money into their higher-yielding assets.

While Vergara thought normalization of the global monetary stance a "welcome and necessary development", he stressed that a continuation of global liquidity flows to the developing world could foster risks as these inflows might go toward consumption rather than investment.

Another concern is a potentially volatile exit from quantitative easing, he said.

"Finally, I am concerned about a potential interaction between the financial uncertainty associated with the tapering program and the political uncertainty about fiscal negotiations in the US in the coming months," Vergara added.

In the U.S. growth picked up in the third quarter, but is expected to struggle in the final three months of the year after consumer and business confidence was dented by a bitter partisan budget battle in Washington.

As a result, the Fed has maintained a controversial bond buying program, while holding interest rates near zero, and Yellen's prepared remarks bolstered views she would preserve policy continuity with Bernanke.

The Chilean central bank surprisingly cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent last month, the first move in over a year and a half, to stimulate moderately slowing economic growth..