SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile's central bank considered
only keeping its key interest rate on hold as an option in
August, when it held it steady at 5.0 percent for a seventh
consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on
Friday.
The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to
keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.
All five board members highlighted the strong peso,
according to the minutes.
Chile's central bank held its key interest rate
steady earlier this month, saying energy and food prices could
pick up in coming months, and highlighting the peso's strength
in what was viewed as a signal to the market.