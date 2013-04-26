Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
SANTIAGO, April 26 Chile's central bank considered only keeping its key lending rate on hold this month, as it weighed external economic risks against strong but slower local growth, the minutes of April's monetary policy meeting showed on Friday.
All five members of the bank's governing board voted to keep the rate steady at 5 percent on April 11, where it has been held since a surprise cut in January 2012.
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors