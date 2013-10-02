Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SANTIAGO Oct 2 Chile's central bank again considered cutting its key rate in September, as the top copper exporter's economy slows and investment cools, minutes of that month's monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
Even so, all five members of the bank's governing board voted on September 12 to keep the rate steady at 5 percent, where it has been held since a surprise cut in January 2012.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).