* Bank held rate at 5 pct for fourth month running
* Holding rate buys time to monitor external risks- minutes
* Bank seen keeping rate pat in coming months
SANTIAGO, June 4 Chile's central bank considered
raising its key interest rate in May but ultimately decided to
hold for a fourth month as expected to buy time to monitor
external risks, saying the rate was within a "neutral" range,
minutes of the meeting showed on Monday.
The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent
was unanimous, and added that board members pondered increasing
it as domestic economic activity and demand evolved "somewhat
more dynamically" than forecast.
"The rate is within a neutral range, while short-term
inflation risks appear limited," the minutes said. "This allows
for flexibility to wait and accumulate information on the
evolution of the external (economic) situation, domestic
economic dynamism and the state of core inflation pressures."
Inflation in the world's No. 1 copper producer slowed in
April from March, the government said last month.
The bank is no longer seen raising its key interest rate
by year-end, and the rate is now seen at its
current 5.0 percent in December and in mid-2013, the bank's
latest fortnightly poll of traders showed last month.
The bank could act aggressively if the global economic
slowdown hurts the local economy, but interest rates will stay
high unless the outlook is grave, the bank's deputy governor was
quoted as saying on Sunday.
Chile is feeling the impact of global financial turbulence
via lower international prices for the metal, but the economy
should still grow by 4.0 percent or more this year, President
Sebastian Pinera told Reuters on Friday.
