* Bank held rate at 5 pct for fourth month running

* Holding rate buys time to monitor external risks- minutes

* Bank seen keeping rate pat in coming months (Adds quotes, background)

SANTIAGO, June 4 Chile's central bank considered raising its key interest rate in May but ultimately decided to hold for a fourth month as expected to buy time to monitor external risks, saying the rate was within a "neutral" range, minutes of the meeting showed on Monday.

The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent was unanimous, and added that board members pondered increasing it as domestic economic activity and demand evolved "somewhat more dynamically" than forecast.

"The rate is within a neutral range, while short-term inflation risks appear limited," the minutes said. "This allows for flexibility to wait and accumulate information on the evolution of the external (economic) situation, domestic economic dynamism and the state of core inflation pressures."

Inflation in the world's No. 1 copper producer slowed in April from March, the government said last month.

The bank is no longer seen raising its key interest rate by year-end, and the rate is now seen at its current 5.0 percent in December and in mid-2013, the bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders showed last month.

The bank could act aggressively if the global economic slowdown hurts the local economy, but interest rates will stay high unless the outlook is grave, the bank's deputy governor was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Chile is feeling the impact of global financial turbulence via lower international prices for the metal, but the economy should still grow by 4.0 percent or more this year, President Sebastian Pinera told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)