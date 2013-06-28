SANTIAGO, June 28 Chile's central bank
considered cutting its key interest rate in June as the so-far
robust economy slows faster than expected and inflation remains
low, the minutes of the monetary policy meeting showed on
Friday.
"As to the monetary policy decision, the option of lowering
the rate could be warranted by expectations of a more intense
slowdown in activity and domestic expenditure over the coming
quarters, and by a delay in the expected normalization of the
inflation rate towards the 3 percent target," the minutes said.
But all members of the bank's governing board voted on June
13 to keep the rate steady at 5 percent, where it
has been since a surprise cut in January 2012. The bank also
weighed a cut in May.
Regarding the decision to keep rates on hold again, "one
board member noted that information needed to assess the speed
of growth adjustment was still ambiguous, and therefore it was
necessary that policy decision making be cautious," the minutes
showed.
Chile's May inflation rate was zero percent, sending the
annual rate down to at least a two-year low of 0.9 percent,
bolstering bets that the bank will cut rates in coming months to
stimulate flagging economic growth.
Soft inflation, below the central bank's 2 percent to 4
percent range, along with slowing growth and domestic demand
have helped fuel bets of an interest rate cut in coming months.
"All board members remarked on the low inflation measures,
although emphasizing the expected convergence to the target
during subsequent months. They also highlighted that inflation
expectations over a two-year term remained around 3 percent,"
the bank said.
Chilean traders see the bank cutting its benchmark interest
rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.75 percent in three
months, as they had forecast earlier this month, a central bank
poll released on Wednesday showed.