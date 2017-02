SANTIAGO May 24 Chile is well prepared to face financial turbulence and short-term inflation risks have eased but monetary policy must be prudent and the central bank is ready to act if global economic risks materialize, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Thursday.

The bank is no longer seen raising its key interest rate by year-end, and the rate is now seen steady at its current 5.0 percent in December and in mid-2013, a central bank poll of traders showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Moises Avila)