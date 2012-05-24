* Bank sees medium-term inflation risks persisting
* Bank seen holding key rate steady at 5.0 pct this year
* Europe crisis poses "significant" risk
SANTIAGO, May 24 Chile is well prepared to face
financial turbulence, and short-term inflation risks have eased,
but monetary policy must be prudent and the central bank is
ready to act if global economic risks materialize, bank
president Rodrigo Vergara said on Thursday.
The bank is no longer seen raising its key interest rate
by year-end, and the rate is now seen steady at its
current 5.0 percent in December and in mid-2013, a central bank
poll of traders showed on Wednesday.
Vergara said inflation risks persisted in the medium-term,
adding the bank has room to act on monetary policy.
"Given financial and trade interconnections, it is
unreasonable to think that external events will not have an
effect on our country," Vergara told a business forum, adding
the depreciation of Chile's peso had been less acute
than currencies in other economies.
"The bank's board is watching these events carefully and
with concern," he said. "Monetary policy must be prudent and be
ready to act if one or more risks materialize."
The central bank last week held its key rate steady for a
fourth month running last week, citing risks associated with the
euro zone's financial turmoil, a tight local labor market and
easing short-term domestic inflation expectations in its
decision.
The bank is expected to watch events in Greece and elsewhere
in Europe, although some see a rate hike toward the end of the
year as the economy gradually slows.
Chile's economy grew more slowly in the first quarter than
in the prior three months as an expected slowdown took hold, the
central bank said on Friday, reinforcing expectations the bank
will keep its key interest rate steady in coming months.
"The Chilean economy is showing activity and demand growth
rates more in line with trend, but they continue to be above
forecast," Vergara said, adding Chile's dependence on emerging
markets like China, a top copper consumer, was helping to offset
Europe's impact.
Consumer credit had shown signs of moderation, he added, but
said commercial loans continued to rise.
Should the euro zone crisis deepen and prices for
commodities such as Chile's main export, copper, fall
further, some analysts say a sharper slowdown in Chile's small
and export-dependent economy is nearly inevitable and that rate
cuts are possible.
