SANTIAGO, June 18 Chile's central bank on Monday
held its 2012 economic growth view and cut its inflation
forecast as price pressures in the world's top copper producer
ease, and said the forecasts assume the bank's key interest rate
will stay steady in the short-term.
The bank cut its 2012 inflation expectations to 2.7 percent
from a previous 3.5 percent view but held its forecast the
economy will expand between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent this
year, it said in its Quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
Chile's GDP grew 6 percent in 2011, but is slowing this year
on the back of easing demand from top trade partner China and
fallout from the euro zone's debt woes.
