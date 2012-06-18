* GDP seen growing between 4-5 pct this year

* Inflation views cut to 2.7 pct, vs prior 3.5 pct

* World's top copper producer bracing for slowdown

* Cbank says external financing conditions more restrictive (Adds central bank quotes, details on copper prices, banking)

By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, June 18 Chile's central bank on Monday held its 2012 economic growth view and cut its inflation forecast, and said the forecasts assume the bank's benchmark interest rate will stay steady in the short-term.

The bank cut its 2012 inflation expectations to 2.7 percent from a previous 3.5 percent view but held its forecast the economy will expand between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent this year, it said in its Quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM).

While lower inflation could theoretically give the bank more room to ponder easing its monetary policy if the global outlook worsens, economists see the bank holding its key rate at 5.0 percent in coming months as it maintains a 'wait and see' mode.

In its report, the bank left the door open for further policy action, if needed.

"Today, inflation is at 3 percent, GDP is growing near trend rates and (interest) rates are within neutral ranges. This gives monetary policy space to respond if need be," the bank said.

"While the economy grew above forecast in the first quarter, the deterioration of the external scenario will mean (economic) activity will show a bigger slowdown in the second half of the year than projected in March," it added.

Chile's GDP expanded 6 percent in 2011, but growth in the world's top copper producer is slowing this year on the back of easing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone's debt woes.

The central bank also cut its view for domestic demand, which has been the motor behind Chile's economy, to 5.2 percent growth for this year from a previous forecast of 5.3 percent.

Chile has been buttressing its small, export-dependent economy for possible fallout from the euro zone's unremitting crisis and slowing demand from leading copper consumer, China.

Chile accounts for about one-third of global production of copper. The metal accounts for more than half of Chile's total export revenue.

The bank slashed its outlook for global copper prices to an average of $3.55/pound in 2012 from a previous view of $3.7/pound and lowered its outlook for 2013 to $3.4/pound from a previous view of $3.6/pound.

In New York, the COMEX July contract was trading around $3.3905/pound in midday Monday trade.

EXTERNAL FINANCING MORE RESTRICTIVE

External financing conditions have become somewhat more restrictive, but the local banking system has the capacity to absorb a severe macroeconomic situation and domestic financial markets are operating normally, the central bank said in a separate report.

"The euro zone's macro financial vulnerability constitutes the main external risk for the Chilean financial system," the bank said in its Financial Stability report, which is published twice a year.

Fears about the health of Spanish banks have sparked concerns about contagion spreading to Latin American banks, in particular those whose corporate parents are headquartered on the Iberian peninsula.

The Chilean central bank said it has not observed a noticeable increase in systemic vulnerabilities in the local financial system and the banking system's average solvency and liquidity indicators remain stable.

"The stress tests show the banking system's current level of capitalization allows it to absorb an episode of decelerating GDP (growth), rising financing costs and a depreciating currency," the report added.

The bank in December moved to ease monetary conditions as a Europe's financial crisis deterred bank lending. (Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)