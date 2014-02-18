SANTIAGO Feb 18 Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent on Tuesday, as expected, citing continued weakness in the economy.

It hinted further cuts could be needed in coming months.

The bank has entered an easing cycle, making 25-basis-point reductions in October and November to take the rate from 5.0 percent to 4.50 percent, before pausing in December and January.