SANTIAGO Aug 16 Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for a seventh straight month on Thursday, as slackening domestic inflation and firm local growth outweighed risks stemming from the festering euro zone crisis.

Analysts polled by the central bank last week expect the benchmark rate to be at 5 percent in 11, 17 and 23 months from now, marking a turnaround from previous forecasts of a looming rate cut.