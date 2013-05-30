SANTIAGO May 30 The potential consolidation of
a scenario with low inflation and slowing economic activity has
implications for Chile's monetary policy, central bank president
Rodrigo Vergara said in a presentation on Thursday.
In a speech before a manufacturers' association, Vergara
did not say what these implications might be for the bank's
benchmark interest rate, frozen at 5 percent since January 2012.
However, last Friday, in an interview with Reuters he said
the slower pace of economic growth and soft inflation are
opening up more monetary policy possibilities, in particular the
option of a rate cut but other factors must be considered and
the stance on interest rates is still neutral
A cooling of Chile's red-hot economic growth has led
traders to switch to a cut within a year, from prior
expectations for a rate hold through a two year horizon,
according to a central bank survey released on May
22
In his comments on Thursday, Vergara also noted that
market expectations no longer point to a rate hike in the
benchmark rate.
"First quarter data in Chile confirm a deceleration of
activity and demand, somewhat greater than what was forecast in
the IPoM, he said, referring to the bank's quarterly monetary
policy report released in early April.
He added that the "The potential consolidation of a scenario
of low inflation and a slowdown of (economic) activity has
implications for monetary policy.".
Chile's economic growth eased in the first quarter to 4.1
percent compared with a year earlier, its slowest pace of
expansion since late 2011.
Meanwhile, inflation in the 12 months through April came in
at 1.0 percent, below the bottom end of the central bank's 2 to
4 percent tolerance range.