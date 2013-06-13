* Central bank holds key rate at 5 percent as forecast * Chile slowdown continues, private consumption dynamic-bank * Easing growth, low CPI seen triggering cut soon SANTIAGO, June 13 Chile's central bank kept its key benchmark interest rate at 5 percent on Thursday, as expected, highlighting that while economic growth is easing private consumption remains robust. Most in the market had forecast the bank would hold rates, which have been frozen since a surprise cut in January 2012, though some were betting on a reduction to stimulate the export-dependent country's flagging economic growth. "Domestically, incoming information reveals an ongoing slowdown of output and demand," the bank said in its statement. "Investment has posted the sharpest adjustment, while private consumption has remained strong," it added. Chile has enjoyed an economic boom on the back of massive mining investment and ebullient consumer spending, but the country's economic slowdown in recent weeks has triggered bets that a rate cut to stimulate growth is forthcoming. Analysts largely see the bank chopping 25 basis points off the rate in July, while traders are pricing in the same cut in three months, according to the central bank surveys released this week. . In a Reuters poll last Friday, three of 18 analysts surveyed expected an interest rate cut to 4.75 percent this Thursday, while seven of 13 polled saw an interest rate cut by August.