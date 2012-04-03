SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank on
T uesday raised its 2012 economic growth and inflation forecasts
as fears of a sharp slowdown on the back of euro zone debt woes
recede in the world's top copper producer, and reiterated its
key rate is at levels neutral to the economy.
The bank hiked its 2012 inflation expectations to 3.5
percent from a previous 2.7 percent view, which could put
pressure on board members to consider hiking rates
that are so far seen held at 5.0 percent in coming months.
Chile's economy is now seen expanding between 4.0 percent
and 5.0 percent this year, up from a previously forecast 3.75
percent to 4.75 percent range, the bank said in its Quarterly
Monetary Policy Report. Last year, Chile's GDP grew 6 percent.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by James Dalgleish)