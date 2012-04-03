* 2012 GDP growth seen 4-5 pct from previous 3.75-4.75 pct
* 2012 inflation seen at 3.5 pct from previous 2.7 pct view
* Economic slowdown in Chile softer than feared
* Cbank says key interest rate at level neutral to economy
* Rates seen held for months, hiked by year-end on CPI
By Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank on
Tuesday raised its 2012 economic growth and inflation forecasts
on signs a global slowdown is less severe than expected and
reiterated its benchmark interest rate is at levels neutral to
the economy.
The upward revisions to growth and inflation forecasts
raised bets the bank will be pressured to hike its key interest
rate and Chile's peso closed above a one-month high versus the
dollar.
The bank hiked its 2012 inflation expectations to 3.5
percent from a previous 2.7 percent view, which could put
pressure on board members to consider raising rates
that are so far seen held at 5.0 percent in coming months.
The economy of Chile, the world's top copper producer, is
now seen expanding between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, up
from a previous forecast of 3.75 to 4.75 percent range, the bank
said in its Quarterly Monetary Policy Report. Chile's gross
domestic product growth is still seen slowing significantly from
last year's 6 percent expansion.
"Activity and demand have grown above forecast ... in part
because the external scenario has been less adverse than
anticipated," bank president Rodrigo Vergara told Congress as he
presented the report, adding that interest rates should follow a
trajectory similar to what financial assets indicate.
"The board sees rates currently within a range neutral to
the economy's expansion," the report said.
In monetary policy parlance, a neutral interest rate is one
that is seen neither spurring nor curbing economic growth.
In mid-March, the bank said that expectations derived from
the prices of financial assets forecast the first rate hike
toward the end of the year, following recent
higher-than-expected inflation readings.
"We expect the central bank to remain on hold at 5.0 percent
in the near term, with the bias eventually turning explicitly
hawkish, from neutral presently, in case the real business cycle
momentum remains strong and the recent inflationary pressures
persist and propagate," Goldman Sachs' economist Alberto Ramos
said in a note to clients.
The central bank has held the key interest rate at 5.0
percent since a surprise 25 basis points cut in January, the
first reduction in 2-1/2 years, which came on fears of fallout
from the euro zone's debt crisis.
Those concerns have eased as "several of the risks seen in
the previous IPoM have been reduced," the bank said.
A drop in consumption in China, the world's top metals
consumer, is especially feared in Chile, which produces a third
of the world's copper.
"While short-term inflation risks have increased, risks from
the external scenario continue to be important and their
realization could have significant effects on the Chilean
economy," the bank's report said. "Therefore, the complex
scenario requires a prudent monetary policy."
The recent rise in consumer prices has kept 12-month
inflation above the ceiling of the central bank's 4.0 percent
tolerance range. That, coupled with strong economic activity,
domestic demand and unemployment data, has underscored a
milder-than-feared slowdown in Chile's small, export-dependent
economy.
The central bank raised its view for domestic demand growth
in 2012 to 5.3 percent from its previous 3.7 percent forecast,
saying a downward trend in domestic demand growth will be more
paused than previously forecast in the last] IPoM.
A sharp drop in unemployment has helped fuel domestic
demand. Chile's jobless rate for the
December-February period fell to a lower-than-expected 6.4
percent as retail employment picked up, the National Statistics
Institute said on Friday. The data represents a near five-year
low after a similar 6.4 percent rate posted in July 2007, which
was calculated by the government using a different methodology.
Later on Tuesday, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain reiterated
the Chilean economy is not overheating and this year's inflation
will be "significantly lower" than that of 2011.
The central bank upped its forecast for this year's average
copper export price to $3.7 per pound from the $3.5 forecast in
December of last year. Average copper prices are seen dipping to
$3.6 per pound next year, the bank said.
The bank, however, decreased its forecast for this year's
trade surplus to $4.0 billion from its previous estimate of $4.8
billion.
Regarding the country's peso currency, the central bank
highlighted that it had strengthened around 6 percent
against the dollar since December's IPoM, helped by a recovery
in copper prices and a more upbeat global economic outlook.
"We estimate the real exchange rate is within a range of
values coherent with its long-term fundamentals," the bank said.
