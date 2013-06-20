BRIEF-Finjan signs licensing agreement with Veracode
* Finjan Holdings Inc - specific terms of license are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, June 20 Heineken and Chilean holding company Quinenco will only subscribe to a third of jointly held brewer and bottler CCU's estimated $680 million planned capital increase, the companies said in a filing on Thursday.
The decision means new investors will be able to take a stake in the Chilean brewer, they said.
CCU shareholders on Tuesday approved the operation to finance growth plans.
* Finjan Holdings Inc - specific terms of license are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methanex Corp - will purchase for cancellation up to 4.5 million common shares representing approximately 5 pct of shares issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition