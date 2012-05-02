SANTIAGO, May 2 Financial results for Chile's largest brewer CCU for the January-March period, as released on Wednesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated):

Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Net profit 40.225 45.515 Revenue 281.482 242.263 EPS (pesos) 126.29 142.90

($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting By Santiago newsroom)