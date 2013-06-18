BRIEF-Goldstrike forms strategic alliance with Newmont and its unit
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
SANTIAGO, June 18 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU said on Tuesday it plans to invest about $2.7 billion through 2020 to increase its productive capacity.
CCU, which has operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco holding company and Heineken.
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
* On March 3, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 9 to 11 directors - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2n6E9Hl Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special advisor on regulations to President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.