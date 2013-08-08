SANTIAGO, Aug 7 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU
said its second-quarter net profit jumped 36.4 percent
from the same period last year to 15.43 billion pesos ($30.6
million), as prices rose faster than increasing costs.
CCU, which has operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay,
is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco
holding company and Heineken NV.
The company's second-quarter results, as released late on
Wednesday (figures in billions of pesos, unless otherwise
stated).
Second quarter 2013 Second quarter 2012
Net profit 15.429 11.311
Revenue 243.446 218.019
EPS (pesos) 48.44 35.51