SANTIAGO, Aug 25 Chile's Celfin Capital said on Thursday its operations and businesses would become part of BTG Pactual if a merger it is discussing with Brazil's largest independent securities firm went through.

Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual [BTG.UL] said on Wednesday it was in talks with Celfin Capital to combine their businesses in a deal that could create Latin America's largest independent investment bank. [ID:nN1E77N1B4]

Celfin Capital said in a statement to Chile's market regulator that its shareholders had signed a memorandum of understanding to negotiate the definitive terms of a merger with BTG Pactual.

"(Under a merger) all of the businesses and operations of Celfin Capital and its subsidiaries will form part of the BTG Pactual group," the statement said.

Unlisted Celfin said its current administration would remain in general terms and be responsible for developing and managing Grupo BTG Pactual's activities in the Andean region, including in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Celfin Capital spokesman Cristobal Errazuriz insisted the deal under discussion was a merger, and not a takeover.

"This refers to a merger," he said. "Celfin's partners will have shares in Pactual and Pactual's partners will have shares in Celfin.".

Santiago-based Celfin is a leading financial and brokerage firm with operations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

The deal remains subject to the completion of due diligence and the approval of regulatory authorities from both countries, Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual said in a statement on Wednesday.

An association between BTG Pactual and Celfin would underpin the growing ties between local South American firms as they seek to fend off bids from the world's biggest investment banks.

Global powerhouses pursuing business in the region are facing stiffer competition from local players, which are deploying more capital to finance takeovers and making use of their distribution and origination capabilities to facilitate deals. [ID:nIFR64P91r] (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Antonio de la Jara, Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Simon Gardner, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)